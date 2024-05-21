Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17

Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 13th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Warner Music Group has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years.

Warner Music Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $32.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average is $34.17. Warner Music Group has a 52-week low of $23.62 and a 52-week high of $38.05. The company has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.43.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.07. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on WMG. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, May 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.18.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

