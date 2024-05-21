Watkin Jones (LON:WJG) Given Hold Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Watkin Jones (LON:WJG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 50 ($0.64) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Watkin Jones Stock Performance

Watkin Jones stock traded down GBX 3.23 ($0.04) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 50.37 ($0.64). 3,104,561 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 943,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.71, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 44.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 47.62. The firm has a market cap of £129.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.44 and a beta of 1.33. Watkin Jones has a 52 week low of GBX 30 ($0.38) and a 52 week high of GBX 99.90 ($1.27).

Insider Activity at Watkin Jones

In other Watkin Jones news, insider Sarah Sergeant sold 44,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 43 ($0.55), for a total value of £18,985.79 ($24,130.39). 9.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watkin Jones Company Profile

Watkin Jones Plc engages in the development and the management of properties for residential occupation in the United Kingdom. The company operates through four segments: Student Accommodation, Build to Rent, Affordable Homes, and Accommodation Management. It is involved in the development of purpose-built student accommodation, build to rent accommodation, and residential housing property; and management of student accommodation and build to rent/private rental sector property.

