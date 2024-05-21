Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Cuts Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,237.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,322,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,015 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 313.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,823,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $172,029,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382,354 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $120,140,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,016,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $190,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,425 shares during the period. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 15,774.6% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 665,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,993,000 after purchasing an additional 660,955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $110.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,105,675. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.56.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

