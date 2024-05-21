Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,401 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,663,976,000 after buying an additional 26,443,257 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,938,647,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,171,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 8,681.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,349,709 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $302,445,000 after buying an additional 3,311,563 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Walt Disney by 21.0% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 14,416,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,168,444,000 after buying an additional 2,505,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.01. 7,260,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,027,884. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.68. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $78.73 and a 52-week high of $123.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James P. Gorman purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,170,116.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.52.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

