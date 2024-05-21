Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $2,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2,323.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,038,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,948,000 after purchasing an additional 4,830,607 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 15,667.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,258,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,901,000 after buying an additional 1,250,118 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $147,633,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 622.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 805,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,180,000 after buying an additional 694,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,909,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $811,298,000 after buying an additional 608,062 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

IWD stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.69. 1,000,195 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,984,775. The company has a market capitalization of $55.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $175.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $167.35.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

