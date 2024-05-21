Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Increases Holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSV – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 221,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,214 shares during the period. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF were worth $6,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $372,000. RCS Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC now owns 231,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after purchasing an additional 19,599 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Vance Wealth Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 12.8% in the third quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 448,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after buying an additional 50,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,724,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,696,000 after buying an additional 210,903 shares during the period.

Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of DFSV stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $29.96. 367,357 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,198. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.21. Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $23.25 and a one year high of $30.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.13.

About Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional US Small Cap Value ETF (DFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in broad and diverse portfolio of US small-cap companies. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization. DFSV was launched on Feb 24, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

