Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Invests $218,000 in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,040 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,709,231.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total value of $5,812,860.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,507,899.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total value of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,728,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,944,261. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.38. The company has a market capitalization of $132.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.88 and a twelve month high of $210.87.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.88% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on HON. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down previously from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.71.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

