Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $337,131,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,616,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,926,244,000 after purchasing an additional 923,875 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,931,000 after purchasing an additional 897,256 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,650,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 109.9% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 806,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,645,000 after purchasing an additional 422,241 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS QUAL traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.10. The stock had a trading volume of 490,582 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $161.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.23. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

