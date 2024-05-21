Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 130 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Waste Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,963,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,061,521,000 after acquiring an additional 46,084 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Waste Management by 16.9% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,366,017 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $827,815,000 after purchasing an additional 776,491 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Waste Management by 1.3% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,213,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $794,174,000 after acquiring an additional 66,816 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth $784,486,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,065,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,797,000 after purchasing an additional 90,129 shares in the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on WM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Waste Management from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $221.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $202.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total value of $523,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,217,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 8,889 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.46, for a total value of $1,844,111.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,804,339.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.50, for a total transaction of $523,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,217,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,282 shares of company stock worth $2,754,889. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Waste Management Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $208.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,147,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,755. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.71 and a 1 year high of $214.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $209.60 and a 200 day moving average of $192.87. The company has a market cap of $83.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 38.61%. Waste Management’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.10%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

