Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 29 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 334 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Broadcom by 66.7% during the 4th quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 25 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total transaction of $145,530.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 110 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,323.00, for a total value of $145,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,134,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,316.46, for a total value of $3,291,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,974 shares in the company, valued at $55,257,092.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,920 shares of company stock worth $40,306,667 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of AVGO stock traded down $14.83 on Tuesday, hitting $1,399.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,502,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,779,274. The firm has a market cap of $648.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,313.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,190.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.34. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $674.12 and a twelve month high of $1,445.40.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.95 by $2.04. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.93% and a return on equity of 47.71%. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $5.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $21.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on AVGO. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,450.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,620.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Broadcom in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,550.00 price target for the company. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $1,400.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,296.91.

Broadcom Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

