Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 3,391 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,391 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $2,129,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 68,506,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,972,300,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298,920 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 30.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,054,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $797,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,678,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Pfizer by 219.4% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 5,503,983 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,567,000 after buying an additional 3,780,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $28.56. 25,861,462 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,431,961. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.20 and a 52 week high of $40.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -473.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.64% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm had revenue of $14.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,799.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

