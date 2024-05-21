Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,026 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 66,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,151,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,000 after buying an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,449,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,825,000 after buying an additional 1,274,852 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $51.04. The stock had a trading volume of 6,899,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,100,503. The company has a market cap of $133.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200 day moving average is $47.92.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.