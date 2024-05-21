Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. Sells 81 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. trimmed its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,749 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 327.1% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 95.0% in the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 236 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $55,586.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 689 shares in the company, valued at $103,232.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sylvia Acevedo sold 2,056 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.21, for a total transaction of $366,399.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54 shares in the company, valued at $9,623.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,260 shares of company stock valued at $11,478,430. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on QCOM. HSBC upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $3.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $200.85. 11,432,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,591,234. The company has a market capitalization of $224.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $101.47 and a 52-week high of $201.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

