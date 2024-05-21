Wedbush Reaffirms “Underperform” Rating for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $148.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential downside of 17.96% from the stock’s current price.

MTH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $178.25.

Meritage Homes Stock Performance

Shares of MTH traded down $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.41. 14,564 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 407,595. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.64 and its 200 day moving average is $160.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Meritage Homes has a 1-year low of $109.23 and a 1-year high of $189.96.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $5.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.54 by $1.52. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 17.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 20.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 2,500 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.79, for a total value of $406,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,266 shares in the company, valued at $16,322,302.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTH. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 91.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 157.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for entry-level and first move-up buyers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, Texas, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

Featured Stories

