Wedbush Reiterates Neutral Rating for DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS)

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by Wedbush in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the sporting goods retailer’s stock. Wedbush’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

DKS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $226.00 to $224.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $190.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.18.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on DKS

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded down $3.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $190.18. The stock had a trading volume of 121,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,099,555. The firm has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.61. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $225.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $205.88 and its 200 day moving average is $167.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Elizabeth H. Baran sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.78, for a total value of $482,371.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,890.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder William Colombo Trustee U/A Dt acquired 40,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $213.93 per share, for a total transaction of $8,557,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,818,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,886,566,306.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,763 shares of company stock worth $46,483,438 in the last 90 days. 32.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of DICK’S Sporting Goods

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,380,645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,892,000 after purchasing an additional 166,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,334,018 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $342,984,000 after acquiring an additional 94,745 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 817,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $120,102,000 after acquiring an additional 34,942 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 807,203 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $118,621,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 145.0% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 789,482 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $85,722,000 after acquiring an additional 467,243 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.