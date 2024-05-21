Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 279,633 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,624,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 279,633 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.83% of S&P Global worth $1,156,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 87 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $442.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $467.89.

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $438.05. The stock had a trading volume of 523,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,339. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $340.49 and a 12 month high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $137.07 billion, a PE ratio of 49.08, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $423.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $426.20.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.81%.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Further Reading

