Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 625,362 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,460,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 625,362 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.54% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $2,991,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Alexander Randolph Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,125,000. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 321,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,417,000 after acquiring an additional 8,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 493,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,662,000 after acquiring an additional 144,542 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.06. 1,978,837 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,051,041. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average is $47.92. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $41.48 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

