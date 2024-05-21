Wells Fargo & Company MN Acquires 881,663 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,372,643 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 881,663 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 1.33% of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF worth $376,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000.

Shares of VTEB traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 645,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,154,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.14 and a 52-week high of $51.15.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

