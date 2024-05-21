Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.46. 41,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,314. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $243.96.
About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
