Wells Fargo & Company MN Boosts Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,230,624 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,159 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $268,461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $72,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $243.46. 41,466 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,314. The stock has a market cap of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $236.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.13. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $187.27 and a 12-month high of $243.96.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.