Wells Fargo & Company MN Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,155,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 51,770 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $393,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Idaho Trust Bank increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 86,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 57,725 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 82.2% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 174,955 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,450,000 after acquiring an additional 78,942 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 10,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.61. The company had a trading volume of 739,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,382,936. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $87.79 and a 52 week high of $95.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.88.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

