Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $253.46 Million Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,415,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,931 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.96% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $253,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,583,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,870,000 after purchasing an additional 20,119 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,560,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,323,000 after acquiring an additional 152,203 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,218,000. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,146,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,556,000 after acquiring an additional 52,127 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,885,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,834,000 after acquiring an additional 107,590 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock remained flat at $116.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,870. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $89.69 and a 12-month high of $116.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.84. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.3842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

