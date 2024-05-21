Wells Fargo & Company MN Has $373.03 Million Stock Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Wells Fargo & Company MN trimmed its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,408,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 462,593 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.60% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $373,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,104,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 2,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,870,000. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC traded up $0.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $157.90. The stock had a trading volume of 180,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,958,701. The company has a market capitalization of $62.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. HSBC upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

