Wells Fargo & Company MN Lowers Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,634,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 473,626 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 0.7% of Wells Fargo & Company MN’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF worth $2,692,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 648,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,399,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. NBW Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,673.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,032,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,479,000 after buying an additional 973,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 128,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,978,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.19. The company had a trading volume of 180,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,678. The company has a market capitalization of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $84.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

