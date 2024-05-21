Wells Fargo & Company MN Purchases 79,637 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,955,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 4.38% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $411,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RDVY. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% in the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of RDVY traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,932. The stock has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.93. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1-year low of $43.30 and a 1-year high of $56.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2238 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

