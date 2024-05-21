Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,252,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,671 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 1.14% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $282,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 737.4% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 317,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279,658 shares in the last quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 23,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 12,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $386,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $58.39. The stock had a trading volume of 151,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,355. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.79. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

