Wells Fargo & Company MN Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 65,651 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 2.34% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $246,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWO. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,411,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5,847.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 391,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,815,000 after purchasing an additional 385,180 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,969,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 324.9% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 458,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $102,725,000 after acquiring an additional 350,440 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 28,066.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 318,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,420,000 after purchasing an additional 317,717 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWO traded down $0.43 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $266.92. 19,057 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 515,347. The company has a market cap of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $249.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $203.42 and a 52-week high of $273.76.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

