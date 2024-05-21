Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 184,445 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,298,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 184,445 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 1.12% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $335,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balentine LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2,712.8% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 52,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,067,000 after buying an additional 50,268 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 99,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,578,000 after buying an additional 38,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,131,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

USMV stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.94. 1,209,868 shares of the stock traded hands. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

