Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 205,045 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,111,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205,045 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.38% of Diageo worth $307,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 146.8% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 6,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $528,000. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. McGinn Penninger Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Wealth Management LTD. lifted its position in Diageo by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 22,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Stock Performance

Shares of Diageo stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $139.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,248. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.58. Diageo plc has a one year low of $135.63 and a one year high of $179.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.62.

Diageo Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

