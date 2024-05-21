Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 385,151 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Wells Fargo & Company MN reduced its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,163,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,151 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF worth $1,666,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSB. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $640,407,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20,036.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,643,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $552,746,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581,200 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,589,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,810,000 after purchasing an additional 261,005 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,439,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,064,000 after buying an additional 151,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,723,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,757,000 after acquiring an additional 538,729 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Price Performance

IUSB traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.15. 288,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,145,954. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $46.35.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.