Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 472,205 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,394,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 472,205 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $238,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Betterment LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 5,323,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,909,000 after acquiring an additional 198,332 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 95.6% during the fourth quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 3,382,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,396,000 after buying an additional 1,653,211 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,496,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,003,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,426,000 after buying an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 898,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,632,000 after buying an additional 34,639 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GBIL traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.96. 59,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,219. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.94. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a 12 month low of $99.64 and a 12 month high of $100.89.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

