Wells Fargo & Company MN Sells 74,219 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wells Fargo & Company MN cut its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,595,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 74,219 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Prologis were worth $345,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 254.5% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE PLD traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 403,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,538,849. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.44. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a market capitalization of $102.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PLD shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Prologis from $145.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.35.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

