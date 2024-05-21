Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394,179 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,328,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.
Target Trading Down 0.9 %
Shares of TGT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.31. 1,210,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.
Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Target Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.
Insider Activity at Target
In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Target
Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.
