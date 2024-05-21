Wells Fargo & Company MN Trims Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,326,417 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 394,179 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Target were worth $1,328,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Target from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Target from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Target from $176.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $174.00 target price on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.85.

Target Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of TGT traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $155.31. 1,210,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,620,380. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $166.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.12. The firm has a market cap of $71.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.17. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $102.93 and a 12-month high of $181.86.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $31.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.83 billion. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 49.27%.

Insider Activity at Target

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total value of $7,538,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 346,919 shares in the company, valued at $58,115,870.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,600 shares of company stock worth $8,819,598 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.