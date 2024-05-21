Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Posted by on May 21st, 2024

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGIGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 1.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IGI opened at $17.01 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.95. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 1 year low of $15.13 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust (NYSE:IGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.