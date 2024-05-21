Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PAI)

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PAI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.049 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of PAI stock opened at $12.03 on Tuesday. Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.59 and a 12-month high of $12.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.91.

Western Asset Investment Grade Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt, including government securities, bank debt, commercial paper, and cash or cash equivalents.

