Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Stock Position Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,915,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $143,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Western Midstream Partners

In other Western Midstream Partners news, Director Lisa A. Stewart purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kenneth F. Owen bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.96 per share, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 32,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,510.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa A. Stewart bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.87 per share, for a total transaction of $87,175.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,555.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WES traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.52. The stock had a trading volume of 232,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,256,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 2.82. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12-month low of $25.04 and a 12-month high of $38.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.49 and its 200-day moving average is $31.44.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $887.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 42.50% and a return on equity of 44.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were paid a $0.875 dividend. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.09%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Western Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on WES

About Western Midstream Partners

(Free Report)

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.