Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,705 Shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 135.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,705 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLY. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 56,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 37.9% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter valued at $720,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 4.4% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 22,732 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $21.50 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Performance

NLY stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.12. 3,034,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,506,150. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $14.52 and a one year high of $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.99.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Annaly Capital Management had a positive return on equity of 15.13% and a negative net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.