Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WFC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.71. The stock had a trading volume of 15,027,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,473. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.87. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.