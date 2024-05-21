Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Buys 866 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8,660.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 517.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 14,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 209,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,092,000 after acquiring an additional 154,488 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 10,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 120,651 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.60. 15,682,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,060,727. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $202.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.