Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $220,000 Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 56,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after buying an additional 12,208 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 355,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,724,000 after buying an additional 94,039 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,235,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,738,000 after buying an additional 105,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First County Bank CT boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 3,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $156.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.92.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total transaction of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 48,166 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.35, for a total value of $6,567,434.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,179,895 shares in the company, valued at $160,878,683.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $69,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,544,198.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,405 shares of company stock worth $15,515,819 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ICE stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $136.95. 1,418,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,357,494. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.81 and a 1-year high of $140.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $78.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.96.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

