Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 2,062 Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 63,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $9,801,484.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $25,209,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Fiserv from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.33.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of FI stock traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,755,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,739. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.23. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.11 and a 52-week high of $159.99. The stock has a market cap of $88.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Featured Stories

