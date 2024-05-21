Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Sells 2,105 Shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP cut its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 43.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,105 shares during the quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sealed Air during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 57.9% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 80.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 81.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEE stock traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $38.06. 1,183,034 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,609,268. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $47.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.31.

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 94.93%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is 32.13%.

Several analysts have recently commented on SEE shares. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sealed Air presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

