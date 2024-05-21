White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) Shares Gap Up to $1,762.00

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,762.00, but opened at $1,811.85. White Mountains Insurance Group shares last traded at $1,811.85, with a volume of 1,029 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Price Performance

White Mountains Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.95 and a beta of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,773.52 and its 200 day moving average is $1,645.00.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. White Mountains Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Mountains Insurance Grou White sold 5,000,200 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $95,003,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,856,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,275,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 53.8% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 20 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

Featured Stories

