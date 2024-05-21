Whitefield Industrials Limited (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.
Whitefield Industrials Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.
About Whitefield Industrials
