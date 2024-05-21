Whitefield Industrials Limited (WHF) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 23rd

Whitefield Industrials Limited (ASX:WHF – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.102 per share on Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

Whitefield Industrials Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 15.91, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63.

About Whitefield Industrials

Whitefield Limited operates in the securities industry primarily in Australia. The company invests in shares and securities. The company was founded in 1923 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

