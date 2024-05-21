Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Holdings Boosted by Seven Mile Advisory

Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,437 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Seven Mile Advisory’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WSM. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 129.3% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 188 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 30.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

NYSE:WSM traded down $2.20 on Tuesday, hitting $314.38. 1,295,718 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,558. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $298.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.52. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $322.04. The company has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The specialty retailer reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.38. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 55.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $250.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $220.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $258.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total transaction of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.53, for a total value of $6,370,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,550 shares in the company, valued at $176,959,341.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marta Benson sold 2,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.98, for a total transaction of $685,732.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,185,328.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $18,552,819 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

