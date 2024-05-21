Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Given New $202.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Citigroup from $175.00 to $202.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Wix.com from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities increased their target price on Wix.com from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lowered Wix.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Wix.com from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Wix.com from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.81.

Wix.com stock traded up $3.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.17. 1,233,503 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,108. The business has a fifty day moving average of $131.01 and a 200 day moving average of $122.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 311.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 1.34. Wix.com has a 1-year low of $73.39 and a 1-year high of $174.09.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $403.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wix.com will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WIX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com during the 3rd quarter worth $311,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 495.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,446 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Wix.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,949,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Wix.com by 26.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Wix.com by 239.7% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 13,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

