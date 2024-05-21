Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Shares Bought by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lifted its stake in shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,990 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Associated Banc Corp owned about 0.10% of Woodward worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 146.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 9,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Woodward during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,157,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Woodward in the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 3,387.8% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,231 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,650,000 after buying an additional 75,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Thomas G. Cromwell sold 38,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.98, for a total value of $5,494,626.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,049.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregg C. Sengstack sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.01, for a total value of $1,002,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,324.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,700 shares of company stock worth $8,036,686. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Woodward from $156.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Woodward from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Woodward from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Woodward Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:WWD traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $182.48. The company had a trading volume of 49,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,659. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.95. Woodward, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.18 and a twelve month high of $182.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $835.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.04 million. Woodward had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Woodward Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Woodward’s payout ratio is 17.48%.

Woodward Company Profile

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Further Reading

