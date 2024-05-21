Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,992,912 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 85,422 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 1.14% of Workday worth $826,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,010,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,010,244,000 after buying an additional 263,994 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $1,491,149,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Workday by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,163,362 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,109,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,153 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,950,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,726,000 after purchasing an additional 78,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,727,580 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $586,021,000 after buying an additional 872,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays cut their target price on Workday from $326.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Mizuho upped their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Workday from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.64.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total value of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 843,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $223,302,270. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 65,221 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $17,498,142.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,065.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.89, for a total transaction of $14,833,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 843,000 shares in the company, valued at $223,302,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDAY traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $259.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,880,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,849,178. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $191.04 and a 52 week high of $311.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.08, a P/E/G ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $261.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The software maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 4.87%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

