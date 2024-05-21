W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd.

W&T Offshore has a payout ratio of -26.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect W&T Offshore to earn ($0.06) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -66.7%.

W&T Offshore Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of W&T Offshore stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.35. 104,355 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,545,639. W&T Offshore has a 52 week low of $2.19 and a 52 week high of $4.51. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $345.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $132.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.23 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 100.74% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of W&T Offshore from $7.50 to $7.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd.

About W&T Offshore



W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. W&T Offshore, Inc was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading

