X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.71

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USSG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $49.71 and last traded at $49.71, with a volume of 2873 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $49.66.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.79 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USSG. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 103,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,111,000 after buying an additional 7,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF by 614.6% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 32,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after buying an additional 28,212 shares in the last quarter.

X-trackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA ESG Leaders Equity ETF (USSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, screened for environmental, social, and governance characteristics. USSG was launched on Mar 7, 2019 and is managed by Xtrackers.

