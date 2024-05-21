Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in XEL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after acquiring an additional 4,799 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 11.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 5,578 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xcel Energy stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.64. 1,452,595 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,121,788. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.77%.

XEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 11th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.83.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

